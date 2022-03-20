Netflix announces 5 preschool-aged Dr. Seuss series

Horton is going to hear a Who at Netflix.
The streaming service is expanding its programming for preschool students with five new animated Dr. Seuss series and specials, Netflix announced Tuesday.
The new programs — “Horton Hears a Who!,” “The Sneetches,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose” and “Wacky Wednesday” — “will explore themes of diversity and respect for others all told through fun and engaging stories that incorporate the whimsical humor, distinctive visuals and rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss,” the streamer said.
“We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun and education,” Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.
“Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series ‘Green Eggs and Ham.’ We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects.”
The hand-drawn “Green Eggs and Ham” series, which returns for its second season on April 8, stars a voice cast including Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Grazer, Diane Keaton, Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro and Daveed Diggs.
“Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr. Seuss,” Heather Tilert, director of preschool content for Netflix, said in a statement.
“These beloved stories have been a core part of families’ libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today.”
“One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” about two fish who can’t agree, will be a 2D series of seven-minute episodes and two-minute music videos.
“The Sneetches,” about an unlikely friendship between a Star-Bellied Sneetch and a Moon-Bellied Sneetch, will be a 45-minute 3D special.
“Wacky Wednesday,” about a normal town and its 10-year-old Wacky Expert, will be a series of 11-minute mixed media episodes.
“Horton Hears a Who!,” following a young Horton and his best friends in the Jungle of Nool, will be a series of 11-minute 3D episodes.
“Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose,” about a grumpy moose leader who enlists help in becoming the happiest moose in the pack, will be a 45-minute 3D special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.