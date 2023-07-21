MASSENA — A new Boss Frog champion has been crowned in Massena.
Adam Terminelli, 5, competing in the age 5 and under group, was named the winner of this year’s Boss Frog Jumping Competition sponsored by the Massena Recreation Department. His frog hopped to the finish line in 4.52 seconds in the finals of the competition held at the Massena Arena.
As in past years, the competition was broken down into three age groups — 5 and younger, 6 to 9 and 10 and older. The top 10 times also moved on to the Boss Frog finals, during which they competed for the Boss Frog title and their name to be emblazoned on the traveling trophy.
The top finisher in the 5 and younger group was Cole Collins, with a frog jump of 10.02 seconds. Loretta Storm’s frog jumped to the finish line in 5.50 seconds to earn her the top spot in the 6 to 9 group. Jason Dubray, a past Boss Frog champion, had the top spot in the 10 and older category, with a frog jump of 5.23 seconds.
About 30 youngsters participated in this year’s event, about the same as last year when Ryder Peets from Chase Mills walked out with the Boss Frog championship.
The competition’s rules are simple. Competitors set their frogs down on a blue dot, and the goal was to cross the circular yellow finish line in 45 seconds. Handlers could try one of several techniques to try and get the frog moving, from blowing on it, slapping the floor behind or even talking words of encouragement. They just couldn’t touch the frog once it was on the floor or stomp their feet.
Sometimes the frog jumped, sometimes it didn’t. But, Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said, it’s a fun event that’s highly anticipated every year.
“It’s a fun hour. It’s an entertaining hour. There’s entertainment throughout,” he said. “Expect the unexpected.”
