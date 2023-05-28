JAY — Adirondack Life magazine and the Adirondack Land Trust announce My Adirondacks, a project that invites kids ages 5 to 17 to photograph an aspect of the natural world within the Adirondack Park and share why it matters to them.
Submissions can be sent to aledit@adirondacklife.com and will be accepted now through Aug. 19. The following information is required:
— Name and age
— Where in the Adirondack Park the photo was taken
— Up to a few sentences about why the image matters to the person who took it.
Adirondack Life may publish these interpretations in a future issue, and the hosting partners will also post them on their respective social media channels.
“Adirondack Life has published stories about kids, but from adult perspectives. Now it’s their turn. It’s time to know what kids see and feel when they experience this place,” Annie Stoltie, executive editor and co-publisher of Adirondack Life, said in a news release.
“Whatever captures their attention — a flower, a critter, a view, a texture — we can’t wait to see how young people connect the dots between the natural world and their sense of place in the Adirondacks,” added Mike Carr, executive director of the Adirondack Land Trust.
