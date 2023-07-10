WATERTOWN — A group of skaters think it’s time to replace the 20-year-old skateboard park at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Lifelong skater Ryan Starr said the 7,500-square-foot skateboard park is badly in need of repair.
He and five other riders attended a City Council work session on Monday night lobbying for a new park to be built.
Council members unanimously agreed to endorse the concept of a new skateboard park.
However, it will be up to skaters to raise money to build a new skateboard park, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
The sport is popular among young people who like it as recreation and use skateboards as a mode of transportation, Starr said.
“Teens and young adults are under served in the city,” he said.
The cost would depend on the size of the new skateboard park. They can cost as much as $1.25 million.
The city of Oswego just built one for $500,000, Starr said. Auburn is building one, too.
A bigger one would be a regional draw for skaters not only from Watertown, Starr said.
Most importantly, the facility must have a concrete base, so that it would be eligible for grants from a national organization that Tony Hawk, the sport’s most well-known skater, is involved in, Starr said.
The skateboarders think the old Mercy Hospital site on Stone Street, Dublin Park on Mill Street, Factory Square Park on Factory Street, Sewall’s Island and Thompson Park could be good sites for a new park.
Smith suggested the group talk to the Northern New York Community Foundation about helping with fundraising.
He also suggested seeking money from Jefferson County to build it.
