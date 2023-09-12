Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a new school holiday in New York state.
Hochul signed legislation Saturday making Asian Lunar New Year a holiday for public schools statewide. All public schools will be closed for the holiday in observance of Lunar New Year, which next falls on Feb. 10, 2024.
“By designating Lunar New Year as an official school holiday, we are taking an important step in recognizing the importance of New York’s AAPI community and the rich diversity that makes New York so great,” the governor said. “It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions.”
“Making Lunar New Year a holiday for New York’s public schools is a direct result of the hard work of the Assembly Majority and the dedicated members of our Asian Pacific Task Force,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie added. “New York State is beautifully diverse, with people from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds living, working and raising families together. The Lunar New Year holiday will give thousands of Asian students in our state the ability to gather together and celebrate with family and friends without having to sacrificing their education. I hope this will also shine a light on the culture and traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors, and in a time where we have seen hate and violence against Asian communities, this will open people’s eyes, encouraging tolerance and acceptance.”
The legislation (A.7768/S.7573) amends the education law to declare Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday statewide. According to WETM, the date will vary from year to year as the Lunar New Year is based on the moon cycles; the holiday typically occurs between the end of January and the end of February.
Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, is considered the most important holiday in China and celebrated by millions of Asians worldwide. Common traditions include festivals, parades, educational events, and celebrating with family, eating traditional foods and putting up decorations.
The next Lunar New Year will mark the beginning of the Year of the Dragon on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024; because the holiday falls on a weekend, the 2023-2024 school calendar is not expected to change. The Year of the Snake will start Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, followed by the Year of the Horse on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026; schools will be closed on those dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.