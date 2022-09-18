With a nickname like “The Sunshine State,” it’s no wonder that Florida is a top destination for vacationers. That sun-soaked peninsula lives up to the hype with its legendary beaches of white sand and salty ocean spray. But to one inhabitant of Florida, that’s not the paradise he’s looking for. He dreams of a far-off land up in the north, where the winds bite with a chill and snow drifts down from an overcast sky. That utopian location? Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Meet the protagonist of “Mossy the Manatee,” written by Nika Tomljenovic and illustrated by Melissa Salvarani. This charming children’s book tells the story of “a unique manatee, who looks a little different because he’s covered in algae. His name is Mossy and has a special keepsake — a snow globe that shaped his lifelong dream, to feel a snowflake.”
That snow globe of a Cape Cod lighthouse is Mossy’s prize possession, and it’s what inspired his big dream to swim up to New England and catch his first glimpse of snow. There’s just one problem — Florida manatees are meant to stay in the warm waters of the Gulf Coast, and their bodies can’t handle the cold of a Massachusetts winter. When a school show-and-tell goes horribly wrong and his classmates make fun of his far-out dream, Mossy is more than a little discouraged. But with some support, he comes to realize that his aspirations are a part of what makes him special, and that no dream is too big for even the littlest manatee.
Aimed at children ages 5-8, “Mossy the Manatee” uses lovable characters and playful rhymes to tell a story of perseverance and triumph against the judgment of others. t’s clear that Mossy doesn’t only feel embarrassed about his dream to see snow — he’s also self-conscious about the algae that grows on him. These two factors come together to chip away at Mossy’s confidence until he believes that he isn’t worthy of his great ambitions. But with some encouragement from his mother and his friend Thomas, Mossy realizes that it’s his uniqueness that will enable him to make the trek to Cape Cod. Using his signature mossy cover as a thick coat, he’s able to brave the cold waters and finally see snow with his own eyes.
The tender illustrations perfectly encapsulate the gentle tone of the story, where the love the characters share for Mossy can be felt through the page. The narrative shows that with the right support system and encouragement, children have the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.
