Hello, my name is Sophie Walsh. I am in fifth grade and go to the Indian River Central School District. I am 10, going to be 11 on April 9. I am writing about what I have been doing due to the closure of school, due to COVID-19.
I have been going to the park, playing kickball with my siblings and mom. We are also playing basketball and baseball. It is really fun. My mom is teaching us how to play golf. It is fun, but it is messing up our baseball swing.
On March 30, my grandma, Charlotte Atkinson, came over to our house to give us a break from schoolwork and taught us how to sew. It was really fun. I am making a quilt.
That is pretty much what I am doing during the closure of school.
