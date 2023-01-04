OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Public Library recently received a new children’s book featuring stories of a semi-retired Canadian elementary school principal.
Bruce R. Foster, a former principal in Orleans, Canada, a suburb of Ottawa, has had a 44-year career working at 41 different schools. Mr. Foster began teaching in 1977 and has since served as a teacher, vice principal, and principal at several schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. He continues to work as a substitute principal.
His experiences have become the basis for his six children’s books, one of which is now on the shelves of the Ogdensburg Public Library.
“This book features elementary school principal Kool as he tries to keep up with his students during a fast-paced school day,” the book’s description says. “Crazy Hair Day proves to be very exciting for the students at Roly Poly Elementary School. A verbal bullying scenario is highlighted that sees principal Kool mete out swift consequences to the three grade seven bullying students.”
The book, “Wild Times at Kool’s School — Lessons Learned!,” is a non-fiction children’s book and is the second book in the Mr. Kool series of books.
Mr. Foster coined the title “Mr. Kool” after a student commented that he was cool because of how he talked with his students.
“I did read it and it was good,” said library director Penny J. Kerfien. “It’s about a school principal and what and how his day goes.”
The 34-page book features illustrations on each page by illustrator Jessica Fleury.
“It gives a new insight into what a principal does,” said Ms. Kerfien. “Being a principal is not easy and talking to kids is important.”
The library received the book donation from Mr. Foster and James Morgan of Grenville, Quebec, a contributing journalist for The Review newspaper in Vankleek Hill, Ontario and the Canada correspondent for North Country Public Radio.
“Donations benefit us, because they help us to increase our collection, without spending our funds,” Ms. Kerfien said.
She noted the library is looking into purchasing the other books in Mr. Foster’s series, as well as his latest book titled “Principal Presence Handbook: Win-Win.”
“Foster’s experiences as an educator have inspired him to write another book, but for a different audience — other principals, and vice principals,” said Mr. Morgan in a news release. “Titled ‘Principal Presence Handbook: Win-Win,’ it contains a series of instructions for school administrators on how to be an active, thoughtful, and engaged daily presence in what goes on in their schools.”
Those interested in reading the library’s copy of “Wild Times at Kool’s School — Lessons Learned!,” can do so by visiting the library.
“People just need a library card for the North Country Library System and they can check the book out at our circulation desk,” Ms. Kerfien said.
Any of Mr. Foster’s books can be purchased via his website, mrkool.ca.
