OSWEGO — The city will host an at home snowman building contest on Saturday, Feb. 20. This is open to houses in the city of Oswego, weather permitting.
There will be three categories: Best traditional, most creative and funniest. Participants must use front yard, side yard or back yard. Judges will be around from noon to 4 p.m. on the day of the contest.
This contest was created to give families the incentive to work together on building a snowman at home and having family time. Businesses are also encouraged to participate in the contest.
“While we all continue to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau will offer a friendly competition for families and businesses to participate in (and maybe win a prize),” said Jennifer Losurdo, of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
Prizes will be awarded, donated by Pathfinder Bank. Registration and rules for the contest will be posted to www.OswegoCityGames.com.
To enter the contest participants must registered.
If people need additional information contact Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451 or email: jlosurdo@oswegony.org or go to the event page on Facebook at: Snowman Building Contest by Oswego City Games.
