PARISHVILLE — A Parishville couple has a Christmas village display with hundreds of individual pieces and is inviting the public to come to their home to view it.
Dottie J. and Steve R. Parker have been collecting the pieces for 40 years, starting with Department 56 figurines.
“It started with the Snow Village series,” Mrs. Parker said. “A lot of the houses we got at like, Kmart on sale, Walmart on sale over the years. They blend in with the village.”
This is the first time in four years they’ve done the display, which they had halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The display features 250 ornaments and around 300 trees. A portion of it is Mr. Parker’s creation, where he creates a woodland scene complete with a model stream running through it. There’s also a church they bought because it resembles the nearby Congregational Church, which this year is near a miniature Graceland. Many of the pieces light up, and the Parkers have replaced the original batteries with electrical wiring. They never arrange the pieces the same way.
Mrs. Parker said this may be the last year they do the display.
“It used to take six weeks to set up the village. Now we’re getting a little older it takes eight weeks to set up,” she said.
“It takes one full day to put away. One full, messy day, with help. More than just the two of us,” she added. “Each house has its own individual box it goes into, it fits into the Styrofoam in an individual way.”
To keep children entertained, the Parkers include four sculptures of dogs peeing on things like a fire hydrant that they can look for, and if the kids find one of them, they can move it wherever they want within the display.
Mrs. Parker says they enjoy showing the display to visitors, many of whom come more than once.
“We have many repeat visitors,” she said. “You’re not going to see it in any stores, because it’s so big, so huge. We want to share it with the public because it’s something they’re never going to see.”
“There are no cars. It’s all old time,” she added.
Anyone who wants to see the display can call 315-265-2099, or just stop by the Parkers’ home at 1331 State Highway 72, Parishville, through the first week of January. The Parkers are asking visitors to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.