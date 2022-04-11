OGDENSBURG — Just over a year ago, a Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation inhabitant about the size of a baseball was found in the mouth of a Yorkshire terrier.
A baby porcupine, just 2 days old, had survived the ordeal with the inquisitive dog. His quills had hardened just enough to protect and keep him safe while sending the terrier to the vet, according to Shannon M. Demers, who operates Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation, 5852 Route 37, with her wife, Katie Maloney.
Summit routinely takes in small mammals that have been injured or orphaned babies. Rabbits, squirrels, opossums and turtles are commonly rehabbed at Summit. Ms. Demers, who is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator through the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said that the purpose of Summit Wildlife Rehabilitation is “to educate, rehabilitate and release.”
The baby porcupine, whom they originally thought was a female but is a male, was named Penny.
“Penny was brought to us in April of last year; he was found in a dog’s mouth. When I got him he was about the size of a baseball. So he was really tiny, he was just born. So I hand-raised him and he bonded with me, which we don’t want to happen, and he’s an absolute sweetheart. If I let him go, he would walk up to somebody, possibly hurt somebody or he would get hurt,” Ms. Demers said.
Penny acts like how a domesticated cat or dog would. He likes his belly rubbed and Ms. Demers often pets Penny like she would a dog, with no fear of being stuck with quills. She even sticks pieces of vegetables in her mouth and Penny will take them from her.
Ms. Demers also routinely picks Penny up and has taught the porcupine to give high-fives.
Penny will soon be taking a long trip across the country to his new home at the San Diego Zoo, where he will be the new educational animal ambassador. Ms. Demers had posted photos of Penny on a Facebook page dedicated to zoo keepers and she received more than 20 inquiries from zoos across the country looking to obtain Penny.
“We were completely overwhelmed, we actually had no idea what to do,” said Ms. Demers, who selected the San Diego Zoo to be Penny’s new home.
He will rotate between three large enclosures and will have a lot more space, she said.
“He will be on display. Penny will be an educational animal ambassador, one of them that they have which means they’ll take him on field trips to kids and stuff and they’ll use him in presentations. Since he’s fairly tame they’ll do a lot with him and they are thinking about starting a new breeding program with him. Porcupines are in high demand right now, so hopefully they can find him a female,” she said. “He’s a special guy.”
Ms. Demers said Penny is expected to begin his trip to his new home on Thursday.
They will be driving him to the Greater Rochester International Airport where Penny will be placed on a Delta Air Lines plane for his trip to San Diego, where zoo officials will be picking him up.
Next spring, the couple plans to take a trip to California to visit Penny. They have been assured by zoo officials that they will be able to receive photos and video chats with Penny whenever they want.
