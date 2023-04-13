Penny Wars winners

Brushton Moira Central School’s public relations class students, from left, Emma St.Mary, Claire Durant, Olivia Bobbie and Amelia Supernault enjoy breakfast in class that they won as part of the Penny Wars contest, which is organized by Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) to raise money for the graduating seniors. Each homeroom competes in the contest, and the goal is to raise the most money through pennies and bills — silver coins count against them. Students can sabotage other classrooms by putting silver change in their buckets. Photo courtesy of Jazlyn DeBeer
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.