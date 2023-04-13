Penny Wars winners

Brushton Moira Central School’s public relations class students, from left, Emma St.Mary, Claire Durant, Olivia Bobbie and Amelia Supernault enjoy breakfast in class that they won as part of the Penny Wars contest, which is organized by Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) to raise money for the graduating seniors. Each homeroom competes in the contest, and the goal is to raise the most money through pennies and bills — silver coins count against them. Students can sabotage other classrooms by putting silver change in their buckets. Photo courtesy of Jazlyn DeBeer