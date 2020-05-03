Pets differ on whether they enjoy the extra family time

When I first heard that schools were closing and quarantine was starting, I was pretty upset. I didn’t like the idea of not seeing my friends and staying in my house for so long. But, I’ve gotten to go outside a lot and do things with my family that I usually wouldn’t have time to do.
My family consists of my mom and dad; my older sister, Mallory, who is 15; my dog, Bernie; and my cat, Bailey. My parents are fortunate enough to be able to stay home from work right now. My dog? She is super excited that the whole family is always home with her. My cat, on the other hand, could really use a break from us.
Anyway, on nicer days, my family likes to get outside and play lawn games like Texas horseshoes and Ladderball. My sister and I go out on our bikes a lot, too. But on colder days, we stay inside and play board games and use our Wii together. I also like to read and watch TV. I have been texting and Facetiming my friends, cousins, aunts and uncles a lot, too.
Aside from all that, I am taking school online. I take half of my classes on Monday and Wednesday, and the other half on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday is a make-up day for students who might have missed any assignments that week.
My teachers have been posting on Google Classroom each morning so we can complete the assignments throughout the day. They have also been holding live meetings using Google Meets. This has been a good way for me to talk to my teachers and other students.
This is what my life has been like since quarantine started. There are many pros and cons, but I am trying to stay positive. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during this time.
Thank you for reading!
