Lining the fence around the playground at the Maple Street Park in Black River are framed pages of the book, “The Bear Went Over the Mountain” as told by Iza Trapani. The storywalk, created by the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library staff with assistance from the village Department of Public Works, is interchangeable and will have new stories posted every few weeks throughout the summer, according to library director Mary Louis Hunt. The initial book was selected because it is a familiar story. During the summer, books will be about oceans to fit with the theme of the summer reading program. Reading the book on opening day Saturday are from left, Annelise M. Bowers, 2, held by Colleen M. Bowers, Mrs. Hunt and Marlea L. Oldfield, 5.