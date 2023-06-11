At Norwood Beach Recreation Pavilion, the Paint by Numbers Community Beach Coloring Book project is underway under the direction of Artist Liza L. Paige.
It is funded by the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
Norwood-Norfolk’s students can participate in painting activities during beach days.
Anyone wanting to paint will be allowed to do so during beach hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
