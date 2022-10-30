Halloween Towne was back in Lowville on Saturday after a two-year pause with local organizations and businesses hosting trick-or-treating, haunted houses, games, face painting and many more pockets of fun around the village, even a free showing of the fun and spooky favorite Hocus Pocus at Lowville Academy.
Photos: Halloween Towne in Lowville
Julie Abbass
Lewis County Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Photos: Halloween Towne in Lowville
- Two candidates, one judge, three courts, 10 years — Lewis County voters have a big decision
- Special Copenhagen meeting set for new fire contract while awaiting judge feedback on referendum petition
- Jefferson County Historical Society, library directors talk ghost experiences
- Hundreds of early voters visit the polls over the weekend
- Plans for homeless warming center moving forward
- Ogdensburg man convicted of rape
- Blotter: Recent Watertown Police activity
Have you voted yet?
You voted:
Most Popular
-
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead in woods
-
NY21 debate shifts to Castelli interview
-
Section 10 soccer playoffs: Canton boys, girls each win crowns; Salmon River boys, Gouverneur girls also capture titles
-
Hundreds of early voters visit the polls over the weekend
-
Fire destroys veterinary center in Massena; at least two dogs dead
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- 111 - AAA ABES
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- SQUARE BALES
- FOR SALE: Soybean & Alfalfa Bailage- $80/per bale, Corn
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.