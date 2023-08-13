Bill Johnston’s Pirates Days continue in Alexandria Bay through next weekend, concluding with a grand parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.
Pirates Days is a long-standing tradition in Alexandria Bay to celebrate the area’s famous pirate Bill Johnston, who sank a British steamship in 1838 and later hid among the islands trying to evade capture. He later won sympathies and was named keeper of nearby Rock Island Lighthouse, which is open for touring spring through fall.
For a full listing of Pirates Days events this week, visit wdt.me/piratesAug2023
