Police, middle schoolers square off in weekly chess matches

Virginia Beach Police Department Community Liaison Officer for the fourth precinct Kevin Stephenson, right, plays chess with Hannah Acedo, 14, of Princess Anne High School, during a summer youth chess club at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Virginia Beach, Va. on July 13. The department is using the club to build relationships between the department and the children in the community to create a more comprehensive way of community policing and violence prevention. Tess Crowley/Virginian-Pilot/TNS