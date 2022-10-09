CROGHAN — All aboard! The public is invited to step back in time and ride the rails either on the speeder car or in a trolley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Croghan Depot Museum, 9776 Route 812, during the Great Pumpkin Ride.
Rail riders are invited to find the big pumpkin and answer a question correctly to be entered into a drawing for surprise merchandise.
The Railway Historical Society of Northern New York owns a restored 1945 Kalamazoo speeder car. The open railway cars were originally used to transport workers and equipment to maintain the rails. For the cost of a one-day pass — $10 a family and $5 individual — the public can take a round trip ride of 20 to 30 minutes, going from the depot to Route 126 and back. Since the speeder car is an open-air piece of motorized maintenance equipment, riders are advised to dress for the weather.
There will also be a trolley car on site offering short enclosed rides. Visitors may also tour the Croghan Depot Museum, which has memorabilia of the Lowville Beaver River Railroad and a model of what the area railroads once looked like.
This will be the second opportunity this fall to ride the rails. The speeder car and trolley rides were also offered Sept. 24.
People came from near and far to visit the museum and take a ride. There were many Lewis County residents in attendance and a couple from Otsego County brought their young son who is a train enthusiast.
Ronald J. Trottier, the railway society’s president, debuted the trolley car from his private collection during last month’s Iron Horse Day.
The society president mentioned on that sunny fall day he had never seen so many children at the depot.
Kyle R. and Sarah L. Nevills of Copenhagen came to the event with their four daughters, Kyrah, 7; Amelia J., 4; Abigail, 2, and Sophia, 4 months.
Mrs. Nevills, a Croghan native, said she had been to the depot in her youth but this was her first time riding the rails.
“It’s great that they are preserving all this,” she said, noting the museum had changed a lot from what she remembered from her youth.
Mr. Nevills added it was a good family day and they got lunch from the museum’s barbecue chicken fundraiser.
Their eldest daughter noted the chilly trolley ride made her teeth chatter.
“I liked it,” Kyrah said. “It felt like the Polar Express.”
Julie L. Grau of Beaver Falls and her children, Araya J. Grau, 10, and Ayris E. Williams, 2, also rode the trolley.
“We come every year,” said Ms. Grau, noting it was their first time on the trolley. “It was something different to do as a family.”
“It was a nice ride,” Araya said. “It was smoother and more comfortable than I thought it would be.”
Standing in a wooden train engine replica in the museum, Franklin S. Bigenho, 5, of Turin, navigated a computerized train across a bridge. His mother Rebecca R. Laufer said they had visited a year ago and had followed the railway society’s activities on Facebook and would surely continue to visit.
While waiting for the speeder car ride, Samuel I. Bailey, 12, of Lyons Falls, admired the model train display which depicts the routes of the now defunct local rail services.
“It’s interesting — very big,” he said of the display.
Samuel said this was his first time to the railway depot and first time riding a trolley, although he had been on the train at Enchanted Forest.
“It is older, more like a real train,” he said of the trolley.
Allyn R. Virkler of Croghan came to ride on the trolley.
“I’ve never been here,” he said. “I enjoyed the ride. I’ve been on trains back when I was in the Army in 1963. I remember the trains coming through here too.”
As people gathered for the speeder car ride, railway volunteer Laurie Halladay urged them to support the railway society’s efforts to preserve the Lowville Beaver River Railways, which may be converted to recreational trails.
She said the event had a boom in attendance and the trolley was well received, noting the success of the event showed in the smiles on people’s faces.
“Every single smile is history coming alive while riding the rails,” she said. “We are educating the future generation about local history.”
The society’s executive director Todd J. Simpson said they hope to build on the educational aspects of the museum and make it an entertainment destination for families.
The event benefits the Railway Historical Society of Northern New York which is dedicated to preserving the age of the “Iron Horse” on the Lowville Beaver River Railroad for future generations.
