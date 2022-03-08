What is Esports? ESports is the fast growing, worldwide, billion dollar industry wherepeople compete playing video games for money.
Esports started in the 1980s when Atari held its Space Invaders championship in Los Angeles, with over 10,000 people gathering around 2,600 consoles and rear-projection TVs to watch what is now referred to as the first esport event.
Since then, esports has grown exponentially, with billions of dollars up for grabs. Esports continues to be recognized by everyone, with some colleges making esport teams such as Syracuse University, University of California-Irvine, Miami University-Oxford and various others.
Many ask why people dedicate their lives to playing video games, and it’s because of the money you can make. One of the largest prize pools for an esports competition was in 2019 at the Fortnite World Cup Finals at $15.1 million. The winner of this event, 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, took home the cash sum of $3 million. Anyone else who played got a minimum of $50,000 just for competing.
How is Esports able to give this much money away? Aside from big brands sponsoring esport events, they get most of their money from viewers on streaming/content creation. Although the pay rate varies from advertiser to advertiser, the usual amount of money is from 10 cents to 30 cents, with the average most advertisers paying is 18 cents per viewer. That may not seem like a lot, but most of the events are broadcast all over the world on many different broadcasting services. Some might think that $3 million is a lot for the winner of a video game competition to get, but when that competition gets 2.1 million concurrent viewers, plus sponsorship money and merchandise money, they could have paid even more if they chose.
Esports’ rise to fame is no coincidence; as the world becomes more technologically advanced, more and more people take interest in video games. As the popularity of video games rises, there will be more money to be made, drawing more people towards esports. Essentially the best of the best compete to be the best in the world at their favorite video game.
Even huge companies like Intel, Microsoft, and Sony push esports. Getting into esports is easier than you may think; there is no boundary in esports. If you like to play video games, you like to play video games. If you’re good enough you can enter competitions for free, and if you practice and get good enough, you could be on the big stage competing for millions. Esports isn’t just the video games, though. There is plenty of room for opportunities behind the scenes of it all. Some of these behind-the-scenes jobs include, host, player coach, analyst, content creator, referee, event manager and many, many more.
As more attention is placed on esports, parents of players are concerned about health problems that could come with playing video games. Some of these health problems include sleep deprivation, vision problems, carpal tunnel syndrome, back and neck pain, shoulder stiffness and tendonitis in the forearms. The biggest problem parents are concerned with is addiction to video games. Ways to spot if your child is becoming addicted to video games are grades slipping, personality changes and if your child’s social life is being affected.
Esports’ swift growth doesn’t mean bad, however. Most high school students already play video games, and esports gives them the opportunity to show their skill and even meet new people. And some high schools even have teams dedicated to esports. In these cases attendance grows dramatically as well as grade point averages. By participating in an esports team, students learn leadership, discipline, work ethic, collaboration, and other important aspects of social-emotional learning. And with the attention on technology, we can all understand a little better what a massive role technology plays in our everyday lives. Embracing games in a disciplined environment with educator supervision is a more effective strategy than fighting students. Esports is not always harmful for kids, and parents should know that esports is a good way to develop skills that can be used later in life. There is even some money to be made as well.
Dustin is a student at Carthage Central High School and wrote this article as part of his participation in teacher Michel Gravelle’s “Sports in Literature” class.
