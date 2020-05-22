Remember the good to make the bad easier

Saturday, March 14, I woke up excited because we were going to my friend’s birthday party at the movies. We pulled into the Salmon Run Mall parking lot later that afternoon.
We were about to go in when, suddenly, my mom’s phone got an alert. She checked it and said, “Oh no, school is closed for the next 5 weeks!” We were all shocked!
We knew about COVID-19 spreading, but didn’t realize it spread that fast. This pandemic is scary and I had a million questions! “When will we get to celebrate pi day at school?” “Are we going to be homeschooled?” “Do we have enough food or supplies?” “Are my friends or family going to get COVID-19?” “Will someone I know die from COVID-19?”
School kept getting closed, until finally school was shut down for the rest of the year. Because of this, I will miss out on a ton of activities such as the kickball tournament, field day, field trips, getting the yearbook, having my yearbook signed and just saying good-bye because it’s my last year at Wiley. I will miss all my teachers and the building itself because I will never walk through those doors as a student again. Not to mention, not being able to go to playgrounds, restaurants and stores.
The hardest thing is not spending time with my friends and family. This is a weird time with all the hand-washing and masks.
It’s hard being in quarantine, but I was just focusing on the bad things. Sure, there are bad things, but I wasn’t even thinking about the good things.
People can go outside and get fresh air. I can go for bike rides and play outside. We are having more family time by playing board games, watching movies, doing puzzles and going for walks together. Zooming with my class and friends has been fun, just different. Dad and I have been building a fort, while my dad and brother are building a desk.
Mom has been homeschooling us and right now we are working on learning geography and Spanish. My brother and I made an obstacle course on the sidewalk for people going by. My brother had his birthday in March. My grandma and grandpa wanted to do something special for him since they couldn’t be with him. So, they drove up and put a sign in our yard. The sign read, “Honk for the birthday boy!” All day people honked and honked! A little after lunch, a kind woman dropped off a balloon! Then later in the evening, another kind stranger dropped off a balloon and a card!
There are other positive things happening right now, too. I’ve been noticing because people are not driving and littering the Earth is cleaner. People are also being much kinder to each other!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.