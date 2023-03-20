Callie was the best dog my family could have ever asked for.
My dad got her when he was a teenager, and they became best friends.
This is the story about how my dad got her.
It was in February 2003, and my dad, Nate Imhoff, was 17, so I was not born yet. My dad was home with my Aunt Sheena, his older sister. My grandma Darlene was substituting for Mr. Arens at Carthage Elementary School. When she got home from teaching that day, her youngest son, my uncle AJ, met her at the door. He told her to not go upstairs to his brother Nate’s room.
Well, needless to say, my grandma was suspicious. So she walked upstairs and headed toward my dad’s room. Uncle AJ told Grandma not to look behind the chair. Before she could look she heard a puppy, and then she saw my dad’s Siberian husky puppy behind the chair.
Aunt Sheena was standing behind my grandma who asked my dad how he was able to purchase a puppy because you have to be 18. Sheena turned and started to leave behind my grandma. Grandma eventually found out that Sheena went to the mall with my dad to sign for his new dog. My grandma had no words, but they got to keep the dog.
“Yay!” Sheena and my dad shouted.
Everybody loved Callie, who became known as Callie Co.
Soon after, Callie had 4 puppies. They kept Nikky, the only girl puppy in the litter and sold the rest. Nikky was very mischievous. When someone would open the door, Callie and Nikky would sneak out. When they did, they would chase porcupines and skunks. We knew this because they got sprayed and got quills all over them. They had to go to the vet multiple times.
Callie was our best friend. She was caring, soft, fluffy and loyal.
When I was 2, on New Year’s Eve I had to get stitches. I was so excited to see my dad so this is how I used my excitement. Not very smartly. I was jumping off the table over a pink Minnie Mouse chair. Then my feet caught the chair and I hit the corner of the table and busted my head open. I have a light scar from it. I had to get stitches at the emergency room, and when I got home, Callie walked around the table and then would look at me. She did that for about 30 minutes and then she laid next to me. She was a great dog, friend, and she was like my sister.
Callie died at 15. Callie, we miss you a lot.
Sincerely,
Aleiya.
Aleiya Imhoff is a student in Tamie Muncy’s fifth-grade class at Copenhagen Central School.
