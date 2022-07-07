OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum is teaming up with the city for a new summer camp, Museum to Studio: Painting with Remington.
When the city surveyed the community about what types of camps people would like to attend, an art camp was No. 1 on the list.
“Art camp came about when the Recreation Department opened up a survey after the summer camps from last year, 2021,” said Ogdensburg Recreation Director Mackenzie D. Cole. “It offered questions on what they liked, didn’t like about the camps they attended and if they would like another camp, what would it be. The art camp had the most votes through the survey.”
The new five-day camp will begin Monday and run until July 15. Camp is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for those ages 12 older.
Campers will be learning about museums, with the galleries of the Frederic Remington Art Museum to help develop drawing and painting skills.
Museum instructors Julie Pratt and Martin Arquitt will be running the camp.
“At the Museum we’ll study how Remington and other artists use composition, color, line and other elements to create a work of art,” the camp description reads. “In the painting studio you’ll learn about setting up a still life, applying color theory, brush techniques, underpainting and more.”
At the end of the week, there will be a mini exhibit of student paintings at the museum. Students are then allowed to take their finished canvas home with them.
“We are encouraging this arts camp because it is something different from what has been run in the past,” Ms. Cole said. “We have done arts and crafts in the park for younger children but I wanted to do a more advanced arts. I want to widen the recreation activities. Majority of our summer camps are for sports and not every child participates in sports.”
Ms. Cole said she is hoping to make this an annual camp offered by the city.
Those interested in the art camp can fill out the summer youth registration form. The cost for registration is $30.
Forms can be returned to Ogdensburg City Hall, Suite 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, in the city hall drop-off box on Caroline Street, or by mail to the recreation department at 330 Ford St. Payment options are cash or check. Checks should be made payable to “City of Ogdensburg.”
For more information, contact Ms. Cole at mcole@ogdensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.