WATERTOWN — Be prepared for the Salmon Run Mall to be visited by ghouls and goblins this weekend.
The mall is getting into the Halloween spirit all weekend, with trick-or-treaters, witches’ dances and a Spooktacular Pageant.
On Monday, the mall will be hosting a trick-or-treat event with merchants handing out goodies from 4 to 6 p.m.
Kids ages 12 and younger, along with a parent or guardian, are invited to dress up in costumes and participate in mall-wide trick-or-treating. The following stores will be handing out candy during this time:
American Eagle
Auntie Anne’s
Bath & Body Works
Cell Repair
Cricket Wireless
Escape the Mystery Room
Famous Footwear
Hot Topic
JCPenney
Jimmy Jazz
JuJu 66 Smoothies
Kiss My Axe
Rainbow Zen
Sneaker Ace
The Children’s Place
The Magick Apothecary
The Paisley Lily
The Shoe Dept.
Torrid
Zero Latency VR
315 Artisan Market
A “Witches Dance,” with the Magick Apothecary, will be held at 1 p.m. It’s a fun, easy to learn dance for the whole family.
The Witch Dance started in Germany in 2016 when the women of the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut, in English: The Wolf Hunter’s Coven, performed a flash mob-styled dance at a Walpurgis celebration. Walpurgis is a German holiday that celebrates fertility, normally accompanied with dancing, food and drinking every year in April
The dance craze can be viewed and learned on YouTube.
The Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the head of the food court. Boys up to age 9 and girls and women up to age 27 can enter one or more categories. Crowns and tiaras are handed out to all, with other prizes for other categories. Sign up on the day of the event or register at Sunburst Beauty.
During the entire weekend, wear a costume at Zero Latency VR in center court and get 10% off your virtual reality experience and enter the costume contest for other prizes.
