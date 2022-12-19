Sandy Creek artists collaborate during Monster Project initiative

SANDY CREEK — Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project.
The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.
“We simply invited elementary students to draw monsters,” said high school art teacher Brooke Morse. “Once their creations had taken shape, the older students brought them to life with their own artistic styles. Then, we delivered these new interpretations back to the younger students, where we are able to demonstrate new art techniques within their original creative context. This also shows the younger students how their work is able to spark creativity in others.”
High school students were able to use any material that they felt comfortable with to recreate the younger students’ monsters. This resulted in digital, 3D, and 2D works of art.
