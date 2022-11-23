WATERTOWN — Santa Claus is coming to town — and the Salmon Run Mall — for the holiday season beginning Dec. 1.
Santa and his elves will be located near the Hobby Lobby end of the mall through Christmas Eve during the following hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. On Christmas Eve, Santa’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visits with Santa are always free. Photo packages will be available for purchase.
In conjunction with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks, the mall will host a circumferential Santa event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
Individuals with special needs and their families can experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa during this event created just for them.
This sensory-friendly event allows families with children of special needs to experience the tradition of a Santa visit in a comforting environment prior to public hours.
Space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve times in advance. Photo packages will also be available for purchase. Donations will also be collected on behalf of Autism Speaks.
Families can bring their cats or dogs to have photos taken with Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Donations that evening will be collected on behalf of The Humane Society of the United States.
For more information on the holiday season at Salmon Run Mall, visit www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.
