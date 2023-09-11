SARANAC LAKE — Kids of all ages will get to explore big trucks and emergency vehicles, learn how they work and sit in the driver’s seat as the Saranac Lake Civic Center hosts Touch a Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Police, fire departments, towns, villages, contractors and businesses will bring an assortment of trucks, safety and rescue vehicles, and heavy equipment to the civic center for this family-friendly event. Food vendors will also be on hand, there will be activities for the kids, and much more.
Admission to Touch a Truck is $5 per person or $20 per family.
The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit civic center, with proceeds supporting programming for the community, like public skating, as well as the operation of the facility.
“We are excited to welcome the community for what promises to be a fun-filled day for all,” said Ollie Burgess, president of the Civic Center Board of Directors. “Touch a Truck is our first fundraiser since we reopened in January of this year following major renovations. It’s a great opportunity for kids and families to get up close with their favorite vehicles and equipment, while also showing their support of the Civic Center.”
The first hour of Touch A Truck, from 10 to 11 a.m., will be a noise-free, no-horns period to accommodate children with noise sensitivities. There will also be a car crushing demonstration at 11 a.m., a demonstration hosted by the New York State Police K-9 unit at noon and face painting throughout the event.
“Being a part of the Civic Center is both nostalgic and meaningful to me personally,” said Nancy Heath, a Civic Center board member and a Touch A Truck Committee member. “I watched my son and two daughters play hockey at the rink from the time they were 5 years old. Now I will be able to watch my grandchildren have fun at the Touch A Truck event.”
Those interested in showcasing their vehicles can still register. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, visit www.saranaclakeciviccenter.org/touchatruck or call 518-637-7401.
