Complete list of winners from the Carlton Peck Band Day:
 

Best American Flag Line: Morristown

Best Marching Band: Gouverneur

Best Rifle Unit: Heuvelton
Best Baton Unit: Heuvelton
Best Drum Majorette: Heuvelton & Gouverneur
Best Wind Line: Thousand Islands & General Brown
Best Brass Line: Thousand Islands & General Brown
Best Percussion Line: Gouverneur
Espirit-de-corp.: Morristown
Award of Merit: Lisbon
Best Soloist: Morristown
Special Feature: Thousand Islands/General Brown
Best Color Flag Unit: Gouverneur
Overall Marching Excellence: Gouverneur
