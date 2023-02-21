WATERTOWN — Winter break for Chase H. Waite and Jude T. Jennings, who work and ski at Dry Hill, means two things: more time spent at the hill and taking part in Spirit Week, which the National Weather Service in Buffalo predicts will get snowier.
Skiers and snowboarders donned colorful gear on Tutu Tuesday, part of the Spirit Week celebration Dry Hill is putting on during local school districts’ winter break. A different theme is assigned to each day.
“It’s winter break, just make it fun for everybody, make people come out here and have fun,” Mr. Waite said.
Mr. Waite and Mr. Jennings said they are up on the hill skiing just about every day.
They said they plan to participate the rest of the week, but didn’t give away any spoilers as to how they will dress up.
“We plan to participate and hopefully encourage more people to participate,” Mr. Jennings said.
Callem J. Louis enjoys snowboarding and will spend a couple of days introducing his mother, who is visiting from New York City, to skiing.
He said he normally goes up to the hill once a week, but he will spend a couple of days up on Dry Hill this week since there is no school.
The themes for the rest of the week include Western Wednesday, Pajama Thursday, Throwback Friday, Mardi Gras Saturday and Superhero Sunday.
Co-owner Boo Wells said that they thought a week of themes would get people fired up, and the ideas for the week came from staff members.
“Different people came up with their idea of what would be a fun theme,” she said.
She said that on the first day, which was Red, White and Blue Day, there were some “really exceptional costumes.”
“I think it’ll just catch on as the week goes on,” she said, adding that she is expecting Throwback Friday to be “big.”
Ms. Wells credited the snowy conditions on the hill to her son Stewart, and the employees who help groom trails and make snow.
“The skiing is phenomenal,” she said.
Ms. Wells said although the hill hasn’t been busy, she is hoping that will change after the area sees some snow this the week.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and expiring on at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The weather service is predicting heavy snow and mixed precipitation, with total snow accumulations in excess of 9 inches and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
“I think with upcoming snow, it’ll get busy towards the end of the week,” Ms. Wells said.
She said she anticipates a fun weekend after the storm.
“I think it’ll be busy, I think there’ll probably be a lot of activity in the terrain park,” she said. “I anticipate it’ll be a great weekend.”
