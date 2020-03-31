When I heard about the whole COVID-19 thing, I was told that our school was closed. I was happy at first. Then I realized that it was more serious than I thought. Why would it be closed? It was a lot to think about. Then I let it go and said we will talk about this tomorrow.
Then it was tomorrow; we were talking about it and how everything will be different. I will do my work on a computer and that I have to do something called i-Ready. That week passed, and I started my Google classroom.
The stores closed and the only thing that was open was grocery stores and gas stations.
One day that week, I was watching the news, and I never did that, but my eye caught the time when they said we were on lock down.
I was wordless. I had absolutely no words. We could do NOTHING. Now I am home typing this.
