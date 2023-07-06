WATERTOWN — Six months after it was closed by a flooded basement, the Sci-Tech Center has a temporary place to call home.
On Thursday, the Sci-Tech Center opened a display in the Conservation Center at Zoo New York in Thompson Park.
“We’re keeping our programs going as we continue to work on getting back open,” Sci-Tech executive director Stephen A. Karon said.
The displays teach science through each of the five senses, he said.
Lawrence Sorel, Zoo New York executive director, said he is happy to help out a fellow science community organization.
Work continues on making repairs to reopen the Sci-Tech Center at 154 Stone St. after a broken pipe left 3 feet of water in its basement on Jan. 5, Karon said.
Recently, the center got its electrical power back, but it will be a while before all the repairs can be made.
Work on fixing the heating, communication, water and mechanical systems are now underway.
Karon does not know when the center can welcome guests once again.
Until then, the series of exhibits will share space in the Conservation building where some of the zoo’s snakes and turtles are on display.
Featuring many of Sci-Tech’s favorite interactive exhibits, the display will be open during regular zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at no additional charge to zoo visitors. Its temporary home is going by the name of “Sci-Tech at Zoo New York.”
The Sci-Tech Center also is offering other programming,
Three free telescopic astronomy nights have been scheduled:
n 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site
n 9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island
n 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, at Thousand Island Park
Sci-Tech also plans a daytime observing session in Thompson Park the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 14, for a partial solar eclipse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.