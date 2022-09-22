WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York will take part in the annual International Observe The Moon Night, which occurs this year on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The observation night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and NASA’s Solar System Exploration Division.
From 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, the community is invited to join Sci-Tech in this free mini-celebration of our moon. Telescopes will be set up outside of Sci-Tech, 154 Stone St., for an up close view of the moon as well as the planet Saturn. Sci-Tech staff will assist observers, and provide additional information about the Moon and planet.
Along with incredible views of our Moon, participants, with the right conditions, should also see the rings of Saturn.
There is no charge to participate.
In the event of overcast skies, the observing session will be canceled and a message to that effect placed on Sci-Tech’s astronomy telephone line at 315-788-2738.
During the event, Sci-Tech’s popular science gift shop will be open and some participatory exhibits will be available for visitors to try at no charge. However, no restrooms nor other facilities will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.