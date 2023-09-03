WATERTOWN — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when north country libraries join the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Through access to books, technology and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
“Library cards are so worth it for students,” said Lyons Falls library director Megan Honey. “You can learn a new instrument, listen to a book, study for the SATs, then take a class in cake decorating without ever needing to leave your room. One trip to the library equals one year of digital learning and exploration, absolutely free.”
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to technology classes for older adults, helping transform lives and communities through education. The North Country Library System offers a wide variety of educational resources and activities for all ages.
“With a library card, our patrons have the opportunity to walk into a library or log into the Libby app and borrow whatever catches their interest,” NCLS Youth Services and Outreach Consultant Katie St. Laurent said. “For young people figuring out who they are, what they like and what they want to do in the world, there is nothing else like it.”
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit your library’s website or www.ncls.org.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
The North Country Library System is a support organization that delivers services to the 65 public libraries located in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. Through shared library services, cooperative purchasing, coordinated literacy campaigns, and training, NCLS maximizes sharing, creativity, and innovation to help improve the lives of north country residents at home, at work, at school and at play.
