PARISH — Jessica Halsey’s seventh grade science class at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown recently had an unlikely teacher — Matthew Bonnema of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Mr. Bonnema is a NASA earth scientist, using satellites and other technologies to monitor the earth itself. He and his team focus specifically on studying surface water levels, noting changes as a result of — among other things — climate change. He is also a member of the NASA cohort responsible for the upcoming SWOT mission, which seeks to further measure surface water and study ocean topography.
Mr. Bonnema met with the class virtually Dec. 5, presenting his own work before answering questions from Ms. Halsey’s seventh-grade students. Students questioned him on everything from climate change evidence and SWOT’s upcoming endeavors to why stars disappear during daylight hours.
The conversation was made possible largely by the class’s teacher. Ms. Halsey is part of NASA Connects, a NASA program that provides professional development and connection opportunities for STEM educators. Though numerous schools around the country participated in the lesson, Ms. Halsey’s class was one of only three that were given the opportunity to remain on camera and ask Mr. Bonnema questions .
“It’s important for students to hear from scientists because it helps students understand what scientists truly do,” Ms. Halsey said. “It also shows them that anyone can be a scientist.” She pointed to the case of Mr. Bonnema, who never suspected he would work in such a role.
She also appreciated Mr. Bonnema’s role as an earth scientist within the organization. “NASA is so much more than sending people to space,” she noted. “The smaller projects don’t always make it to the headlines.”
