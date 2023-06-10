POTSDAM — SLC Arts invites students from across the county to register for a six-week Teen Summer Arts Camp in Potsdam.
This program is made possible through funding from the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau. Students can register online at slcartscouncil.org/education.
The camp will run from July 10 to Aug. 18, Mondays through Fridays. Morning sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Afternoon sessions will run from noon to 3 p.m.
Registration is $75 per week for morning or afternoon sessions, or $150 per week for both. Need-based scholarships are available. More information regarding applications can be found on the registration page.
Here’s the schedule:
Week one, July 10 to 14: Graphic design in the morning, instructed by Felicity Sarsfield; video and digital media in the afternoon, instructed by Elijah Shatraw.
Week two, July 17 to 21: Drawing in the morning, instructed by Lisa Dashnaw; ceramics in the afternoon, instructed by Andrew Norrell.
Week three, July 24 to 28: Starting a Band 101 in the morning, instructed by Mark Lyon; music improv in the afternoon, instructed by Josh Barkley.
Week four, July 31 to Aug. 4: Singer-songwriter class in the morning, instructed by Jae Dani; music confidence in the afternoon, instructed by Josh Barkley.
Week five, Aug. 7 to 11: Creative writing in the morning, instructed by Rebecca Donnelly; poetry in the afternoon, instructed by Amanda Goldstein.
Week six, Aug. 14 to 18: Theater design in the morning, instructed by Liza Paige; acting in the afternoon, instructed by Jade Varney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.