Slip through time to find true love in new YA historical romance

Quinn Jamison’s debut novel, “The Art of Time,” is a whirlwind adventure of heartbreaking romance that will leave readers begging for more.
It began with a beautiful, green-eyed painting and an ominous warning. “Time does not confine you,” the old woman said. “Enjoy your journey while it lasts.”
For 19-year-old amateur painter Lavinia Melrose, what began as a fun vacation turned into the adventure of a lifetime. In Rome in 1989, Lavinia becomes enamored with a painting of a young man while visiting her favorite museum. For days, all she can think about is the painting — that and the ghostly presence that haunts her hotel room, urging her to come to him.
When Lavinia finally gives in to the painting’s allure and touches it, she is thrown back in time almost 150 years and meets the subject of the painting, Armond. With nowhere else to go, Lavinia is escorted to Armond’s family estate — a strikingly familiar locale.
What ensues is a fairytale romance between an independent, modern woman and a knight-to-be with a dimpled smile that will melt your heart. As Lavinia and Armond fall in love, the two must tackle outside forces that threaten to break them apart, including an overbearing and abusive father, a poisonous ex, and an avaricious criminal.
Ultimately, they are torn apart when war comes knocking and Lavinia must return home to her time. But there, she continues to uproot secrets and once again comes face to face with that alluring painting. Will she fall down the rabbit hole once more? What will happen then? Is this really the end of their story? Only time will tell.
Jamison crafts a timeless love story that will make you both laugh and cry. The tragedy of Lavinia and Armond’s love only makes their romance burn brighter.
Time is precious. We are lost in its storm until there is none left; that’s part of its art.
The two protagonists are loveable characters that readers can’t help but root for. Lavinia is tenacious, confident and feisty, yet humble and kind. Armond is the epitome of a knight in shining armor — strong and protective, yet sweet and tender-hearted. Along with these two is a slew of side characters you’re sure to fall in love with.
