WATERTOWN — The 50th South Jefferson Little League season ended with a bang on Friday, featuring a home run derby and throwing and base-running competitions.
The crowd wrapped the diamond as roughly 120 players gathered at the Gordon E. Cole Memorial Park in Rodman for the finale of the little league season. It was a night of awards, honoring the founder, competition and announcing the select all-star team members who will compete to play in the Little League World Series.
Larry Clark, who founded the league in 1973 and has seen his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren compete in the league he formed, threw the first pitch.
A player and a coach were then lauded with the Charlie F. Burdick Memorial Character Award, given to people who demonstrate five core values of life — respect, responsibility, integrity, good sportsmanship and leadership on and off the field. Winners were player Jace Levin of the Rodman Raiders and coach Sara Cummings of the Adams Mets.
Then there were the competitions, including the home run derby, base-running competition and throwing competition.
“We want to give each kid their special moment to be recognized for playing this year,” said Matt Burdick, president of South Jefferson Little League.
Trophies were handed out to the 10-and-under regular season and playoff winners, the Rodman Red Sox, and 12-and-under regular season and playoff winners, the Adams Center Angels.
The all-star teams were also announced. Twelve kids picked by coaches from across the league were selected to play for the U10 all-star team and U12 all-star team. They will compete to make it to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania this August.
The U10 all-star team, coached by Mark Pacella, is Christian Alteri, Patrick Bennett, Landon Blair, Braydon Burdick, Alexander Dillin, Garyson Livingston, Porter Lorusso, Lincoln McNitt, Abe Pacella, Klayton Ramus, Cooper Waite and Bryce Worden.
The U12 all-star team, coached by Jay Wiley, is Jack Bickel, Axel Foote, William Gleason, Conner Mothersell, Caleb O’Hagen, Kaleb Ramus, Maddox Schultz, Theo Trudell, Nick Waite, Truman Whitney, Alec Wiley and Anthony Williams.
The district championship during the run to Pennsylvania will be held in Rodman. Two pools of teams — made up of teams from South Jefferson, Plattsburgh, Northern Frontier, Watertown, Pulaski and North Central out of Lowville — will compete first, and the final two teams will then compete in Rodman for the district championship.
“We haven’t had that in Rodman for many years,” Mr. Burdick said, “and it’s a big deal for our community to be able to have that championship here with us this year.”
The district championship will be held July 9. The U10 teams will play at 1 p.m. and the U12 teams will play at 3 p.m.
Mr. Burdick said the season was a success and that 65 games were played in 50 days.
“It was very competitive baseball,” he said. “And the kids were able to learn basic fundamentals of baseball. I would just like to thank the volunteers and coaches of our league who put in the time and effort to commit to the players in the community and I think it was a very successful season.”
