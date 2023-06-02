POTSDAM — What was a gymnasium at Potsdam Central High School was transformed into a special setting for some special students on Friday.
It was prom day for students with severe disabilities and autism who attend the Board of Cooperative Educational Services’s Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and Life Skills programs, which are based at Potsdam Central High School.
They were joined by BOCES special education students from Ogdensburg Free Academy in donning suits and dresses to take part in a special event organized by occupational therapist Courtney Peggs.
“I’ve been thinking about it for the last couple of years,” Ms. Peggs said. “So many of our students and their families don’t have the opportunity for their children to attend a prom.”
She said several students had expressed an interest in attending one, though.
“So, that’s kind of what inspired me,” Ms. Peggs said.
She said the planning process was “so rewarding.” Thanks to donations, she was able to organize a closet of dresses and dress clothes for the students.
“I’ve had so many donations from local businesses and families to outfit most of our students today. I set up a boutique and they would come up and try on their outfits. They were very excited when they walked in and when they turned around and looked in the mirror. I had a couple of girls say, ‘I feel beautiful,’” Ms. Peggs said. “That’s why we put in all this effort. It’s been really, really heartwarming.”
Parents were also enthusiastic about the prom, she said. They were invited to come and take pictures between 1 and 2 p.m.
“The feedback from parents is, ‘Thank you because they don’t get these opportunities.’ So, it’s all come together,” she said. “Even for the staff it’s been emotional when we’ve seen them getting ready and experiencing it with them. It’s been special.”
The Ogdensburg students arrived for the start of the prom, and the Potsdam students were welcome to come any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“It’s nice having it here because some of our ABA students can come down and enjoy it for as long as they can tolerate and then go back and regroup,” Ms. Peggs said.
She said up to 116 kids were participating, but not all at once.
“There will be that rotation with the kids that will come and go,” she said.
When they arrived, they found a DJ spinning the tunes and students swaying to the music on the dance floor in the gymnasium that had been magically transformed into a prom setting the night before.
“One of our teaching assistants, Jason Foster had a vision and we were here last night, and here it is,” Ms. Peggs said. “We don’t want it to look like the gym they go to for gym class. We want it to be the experience the kids voted on, kind of the theme of an under the stars kind of feel.”
The aroma of freshly popped popcorn filled the air, and other treats were also available.
“Pizza Hut in Potsdam graciously donated all of the pizza and breadsticks. So, that was huge. Seaway Tech culinary students made the cookies, and the BOCES cosmetology program came this morning and did hair and makeup,” Ms. Peggs said. “It’s about that whole experience from the beginning to the end.”
