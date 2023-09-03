HEUVELTON — The village held a wide variety of events and activities as part of its Labor Day weekend celebration.
Organized by the Heuvelton Labor Day Festivities Committee, there were fireworks, a baby contest, a tug-of-war contest with more than a dozen teams, a kids fishing derby as well as a host of other events.
To get into the mood, the Heuvelton Labor Day Committee held several contests that turned the village into their version of “Halloweentown.”
One such contest was a Scarecrow and Witch Decorating Contest along State Street as well as a Mini Pumpkin Inferno where residents painted or carved pumpkins that were judged Friday and then decorated the baby contest at St. Raphael’s Church on Saturday.
On Sunday, the popular parade took place at 1 p.m. with dozens of floats and participants, many of them embracing the Halloween theme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.