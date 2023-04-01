BRASHER — Combining math with glow materials added up to a night of fun for about 150 people at St. Lawrence Central Elementary School.
Third grade teacher Vanessa Hahn organized the “Glow Math” event for pre-K to grade four students. She said they’re always looking for ways to combine education and fun for families.
“We’ve been doing them for several years now. We try to do two to three family nights a year. We normally do one math night and one literacy night. So, once a year we’ll do a math night,” she said.
They also try to incorporate other special events, like science night using ideas developed by teachers, she said.
“This math night, we did a glow-in-the-dark theme. Everything we used and played with was glow in the dark,” Ms. Hahn said.
Several stations were set up, each with its own unique theme, like “Don’t Fall Apart With Glow-In-The-Dark Jenga”.
“We had glow-in-the-dark bowling and Jenga and matching, and we had some glow maps that glow up. When students landed on a certain number or picked a certain number, they had different tasks they had do with each of the numbers,” she said.
That might include tasks like writing an addition sentence or multiplication sentence, saying 10 more or 10 less, adding two numbers together, adding to get to 100 or multiplying to get to 100.
“There was about nine stations, and we had a make-and-take station where they could make a mock game for home — glow-in-the-dark index cards so they can make flash cards or a matching game or something of that sort,” Ms. Hahn said.
In addition to being fun, it also serves an educational purpose.
“Family members and community members can learn how to incorporate math at home or take the skills home,” she said. “We try to find things that are really easy. Like we made a matching game with plates. We just put the answers on the bottom of the plates they have flipped over to make a matching game. Or we’ve done different things with cookie sheets or cupcake pans, things that are used at home or things that they can do at home. We always try to have a like a make-and-take thing that they can take home so that they can still play the games or practice. This is an easy way to incorporate learning.”
Volunteers also try to incorporate some type of food for the events. They did a pinata last year as part of a Mexican theme for Cinco de Mayo, and cotton candy was part of this year’s Glow Math event.
Some community members donated the glow lights, there was money available from a Stewart’s Shops grant Ms. Hahn had received, and she said the district has been supportive of the efforts.
“We’re really thankful that our community supports us and comes out and does that for us. The teachers are really helpful and the administration has been really supportive in giving us the funding to do these events,” she said.
She said the events normally draw between 100 and 200 people.
“We found that when we incorporate food and holidays we get more involvement. So, we try to do it around holidays,” she said.
Families can look forward to another night of fun on May 18 when they host a family team-building event with activities such as an obstacle course.
“We have different activities that the families will do together so they have to work together to solve and get on to the next one,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.