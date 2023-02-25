CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual North Country Kid’s Expo in March for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11, the SUNY Canton Roo House Athletic Center will be filled with children’s activities, resources and information for families, demonstrations and interactive entertainment. Admission is free for those 12 and younger and $5 for those 13 and older.
“The purpose of the expo is to bring awareness of the opportunities for families from health care to after school activities,” said Chamber of Commerce Destination Services Manager Kathryn Puleo. “Really just everything offered in the county for families.”
At the expo there will be several experts and representatives from various businesses and organizations to share resources and information on area opportunities. As parents explore different exhibitors, children will have the chance to engage with an activity at each table.
“It might not be fun for kids to learn about healthcare, but the parents can learn while the kids are exploring different activities of health care,” Ms. Puleo said. “For example, there’s a participant doing sun safety activities so children can engage in the activity while their parents learn about different options on how to take care of their families.”
On top of health care representatives, there will also be attractions representatives, child care and day camp offerings, education representatives, family services experts and vendors selling items.
“We have a soap vendor coming, little knick knacks for sale, food, but it’s generally services from around the county that will be there,” Ms. Puleo said. “There will also be a fun zone for the children as well as entertainment throughout the day.”
Throughout the day there will be interactive performances from local artists including music from Starcazia, soft drumming with Bomba Ferra, and dancing with Native American Traveling College.
“Bomba Ferra will have over 20 soft drums that kids can come and play with,” Ms. Puleo said. “The Native American Traveling College are going to be dancing and they will have people showing kids how to do those special tribal dances.”
There is also a new aspect to the expo, Kid Biz, which is a young entrepreneurs opportunity for kids ages 6 to 18.
“There are some kids here in the area that are making things like jewelry or keychains and different things like that,” Ms. Puleo said. “It’s for them to get excited about what they’re selling and this is an opportunity for them to learn what it’s like for them to have their own business.”
Kids interested in having their own booth to sell their goods at the expo can watch a special orientation video provided by the SUNY Canton’s Small Business Development Center.
“The video gives them different ideas of what it’s like to be a business owner, setting up a business name, profit, and really anything and everything they need to do to get ready for the expo,” Ms. Puleo said.
Those interested in being a part of the Kid Biz portion of the expo or who want to learn more about the expo can visit www.visitstlc.com/kids-expo.
“We encourage people to attend because we have a very large county and it’s hard to know what is offered here,” Ms. Puleo said. “This event is a gathering place for all businesses and organizations to be in one location for the day.”
