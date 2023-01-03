Step into the garden to see what lessons nature has to offer

When we last adventured with Adelyn, this brave young traveler had just emerged from the forest with a new appreciation for nature. There, she learned from her feathered friend Crow to “search for new things in your world ... see more, do more, know more.”
Now Adelyn is back for a new day of discovery, this time in her beloved grandparents’ garden. Charles Bruckerhoff’s tale “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Garden” (Sequoia House Books) takes Adelyn through this pocket of paradise to see what other lessons nature has to offer her.
Adelyn’s grandmother sends her into the garden with her grandfather’s wicker basket and a list of veggies to gather. Once she’s picked out all the greens needed for dinner, Adelyn is free to do what she does best — adventure!
Heading down the different rows of the garden, she encounters a whole host of animals and insects, all of whom are happy to tell tales of their daily lives. From hummingbirds to gray foxes to spiders (eek!), each creature teaches a valuable lesson to Adelyn. The hummingbird and fox tell her of the lengths they’ll go to protect their family from harm. The spider reminds her that, while all creatures are an important part of Mother Nature, many should be respected from a distance.
But while these lectures contain scientific facts about each critter, they also strive to instruct their young pupil on what it means to be a part of the circle of life. With this insider knowledge on the natural world, Adelyn is able to see how taking care of the planet and its inhabitants can help us lead richer, more fulfilling lives.
At 104 pages, “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Garden” is a great pick for strong, science-minded readers. With Bruckerhoff’s exploration of biodiversity and wildlife biology, this author shows young readers just how fascinating even a simple vegetable garden can be. The text is further enhanced by realistic watercolor-like illustrations, bringing each creature to startling life. With each illustration nearly coming off the page, it feels as though we’re taking this journey alongside Adelyn.
Along with these scientific factoids, the book includes lessons from the Bible, drawing on imagery from the Garden of Eden. Adelyn applies her grandparents’ lessons on religion to the beauty and intricacies of the natural world. As she stands on the compass rose carving laid into the garden path, she reflects on her moral compass and how it relates to the lessons she’s learned. In this big garden we call Earth, it’s important to care for every creature no matter how big or small.
The lesson of “Adelyn’s Adventure in the Garden” is one that bears repeating and applies to every one of us, regardless of age. This thoughtful read reminds us that when we extend our compassion to what’s around us, we make the world a better place for everyone.
