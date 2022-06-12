WATERTOWN — After a five-year hiatus, the Watertown Sportsmen’s Club youth trout derby, now called the Stephen Rich Trout Fishing Derby, took place on Sunday on Dry Hill Road with about 70 families ready to take part in the fishing.
Stephen M. Rich, son of Stephen L. Rich, who the derby was named after, said this year’s derby was a little more special to him following his father’s death in January.
“I have such great memories coming here,” he said. “My brothers and sisters are here, they all have great memories of it.”
Sarah K. Conley, president of the Watertown Sportsmen’s Club, attended the wake for Stephen L. Rich, when his son and her began chatting about bringing the derby back.
“It’s like he was right there talking to us,” Mr. Rich said. “Both our dads actually, because her dad was involved.”
Prior to the five-year hiatus, it had been held for 49 years, making this year the 50th edition of the derby.
Every year, a bicycle is given away to the grand prize winner, the youngster who catches the biggest trout.
One of the grand prize winners this year was 3-year-old Annie M. Rogers, who caught an 18.5-inch trout on Sunday.
“This many!” she said, spreading her arms wide when asked how excited she was for her new bike.
Her father, Matt A. Rogers said that his daughter had never fished before and that the 18.5-inch trout was the first fish she had ever caught.
Mr. Rogers was a winner of the derby in 1995 but the fish he caught was not as large as the fish caught by his daughter on Sunday.
Erin J. Coyer brought her son and wife to the event for the first time “just to get outside.”
“We love to fish, and we really love trout,” she said.
Another mother, Tamara K. Puccia, brought her son and his friends for the first time after hearing about the event through a cub scout leader.
“Our cub scout leader shared the flyer ... and we live in Watertown, and my son loves to fish and so we picked up a couple of his friends,” she said. At one point they had caught 15 fish but no fish that counted towards the derby.
“They’ve definitely had a blast,” she said.
Ms. Puccia’s son Carmine F. Puccia said he was very excited to catch the fish and the bullfrogs.
Children ages 4 to 8 were eligible for the younger group while children 9 to 14 were eligible for the older group.
Mrs. Conley said the fish were stocked by Denley Trout Farm in Port Leyden.
“Usually he knows a year ahead of time, or six months ahead of time, so we only kind of gave him three, four months and he came up with some beautiful fish,” she said. “They came through, they gave us some wonderful fish.” The fish sizes were anywhere from eight inches up to the 18.5-inch winning catch.
Planning for the event started in March and continued until Sunday, the day of the event.
Seeing the kids’ reaction to catching the fish, and seeing how much fun they have, has been the most rewarding part of putting the derby together, said Howard A. Scott. treasurer of the Sportsmen’s Club.
The plan is for the event to become a yearly tradition once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.