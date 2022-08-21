‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown starts college

She made it out of Hawkins High School.
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is taking online classes at Purdue University.
Brown, 18, told Allure she was studying human services at the Indiana school in order to “learn about the system and how to help young people.”
“Stranger Things” is set in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins. Brown plays the telekinetic Eleven on the 1980s-set show.
Purdue’s Human Services Department is ranked No. 1 in Indiana and has a well-regarded master’s program, according to College Factual.
