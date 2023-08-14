CROGHAN — The Croghan Street Fair will have the second of its summer appearances 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The event kicked off the season June 15 with vendors and food trucks on the grounds of St. Stephen’s Church on Main Street along with music by Bill Burkhard in front of the International Maple Museum.
Organizers reported it was a “beautiful day and fantastic turnout” for the season debut.
They expressed thanks to the event sponsors, Northern Credit Union and Carthage Savings & Loan which provided free facepainting and balloon creations for all the children.
The upcoming street fair will feature The Patti Stanford Band sponsored by Wolff’s Body Shop and Buckingham Hardware, starting at 4 p.m.
A variety of vendors from candy and candles, to jewelry and produce, to wine and woodworking will be available along with several food trucks.
Children will once again have the opportunity to have designs painted on their faces by Sassy Smiles and receive a balloon creation from Looney Baloonies compliments of the local banks.
In the event of inclement weather, the street fair will be moved to the Croghan Recreation Park pavilion, 9578 Park Drive.
