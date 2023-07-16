HENDERSON HARBOR — The first event of the summer season on the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts field, known locally as “the green,” took place Sunday with a performance by the Central New York band Whitney Road and the start of a student art show.
Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association explained local high school students and their art teachers selected pieces in various categories.
“We had local judges who each know a thing or two about what to look for in the different categories, our subject matter experts. This is just the start of the art show,” she said. “A number of people helped make this event happen and we are just so thrilled for the amazing show of support for our local talent and for support of the performing arts association.”
South Jefferson Central High School art teacher Judith Whitney helped organize the event with both the performing arts association and the Henderson Historical Society. Hannah Shepherd, art teacher at Sackets Harbor Central School, was also on hand to discuss artwork submitted by local students. Both educators expressed the importance of art in people’s lives whether artist or admirer.
Colin Mitchell, entering the 11th grade at South Jefferson, attended the show with his family was excitedly talked about his first-place award-winning tree photograph. “It was part of digital photography class, blind photography, that is definitely the best photo I’ve taken,” he said.
Alyson Erickson, entering 10th grade at South Jefferson, was also in attendance after her pencil drawing of a lion earned third-place recognition. “It took me a bit to do it. I like lions because of their beautiful manes. I like to draw,” she said.
During the open house style event, attendees enjoyed the music, light refreshments, and the art display.
Once Sunday’s show concluded, the artwork was relocated to the Henderson Historical Society for display and people’s choice judging through Aug. 12, Henderson Heritage Day.
The next event on the green at the performing arts field is business after hours with the Sixtown Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Events are open to the public to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.