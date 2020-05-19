Student at home would rather be at school

During quarantine we have been keeping busy by jumping on the trampoline, playing board games, riding bikes and pretty much anything outdoors. As for school, we have a schedule. We have breakfast/free time and then school starts and we do what our teachers assign us. Then we have lunch and after lunch we all have rest time and finally craft and active time. My mom makes it fun but educational. She is a great homeschool instructor. I miss going to school because I miss my friends, my teacher, and the way she explains things.
Though fun, I don’t really like homeschool and I would much rather be at school. I hope homeschool will end soon even if we have to start early next year. I like going to Zoom meetings because I can see my friends. Being at home has some perks like being able to sleep in and jump on the trampoline for recess/active time.
Overall, I miss school but I’m also having fun at home. Being home lets me spend time with my family.
