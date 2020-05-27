Student inspired to honor heroic hospital workers

Quarantine can be hard but you can make the most of it. I wanted to do something for the hard working nurses and doctors.
So what I did was I made goodie bags for them. The goodie bags contain chocolate, candy and snacks. My cousin inspired me to do this because she works at Upstate Hospital and she tells me how hard it is at work.
So we dropped off the goodie bags at Upstate and the nurses and doctors loved them. The day after we dropped them off we got a picture showing the doctors and nurses holding up the goodie bags. It really made me feel good doing this so I did our local hospital which is Samaritan Medical Center.
A couple days after we dropped them off at Samaritan, my parents got a phone call from Channel 50 news. My teacher Mrs. Fillhart nominated me for the character counts award. So I was on TV!
It was an amazing experience. I hope I inspire you to do something great!
