Students learn about renewable energy through school rooftop solar panels

NEW YORK — New York City schools are harnessing solar technology to power buildings and engage students.
Solar panels blanket the rooftops of 60 public schools, providing clean energy for the city and giving students a chance to learn about climate change and renewable energy up close.
At Thomas Edison High School in Queens, a recently-completed solar installation generates enough electricity to meet 65% of the school’s energy consumption — while also providing a unique learning opportunity for students enrolled in the school’s solar energy vocational track.
“There’s a newfound interest in our curriculum,” said principal Moses Ojeda. “Now with the addition of solar panels, they (he students) start to see the relevance.”
The program at Edison is part of what officials at the city Education Department and Department of Citywide Administrative Services say has been a mutually beneficial partnership.
While the city solar installation initiative got underway, the Education Department began expanding its efforts to teach about climate change and renewable energy in schools, partnering with the nonprofit Solar One to offer professional development for teachers and starting a solar energy vocational track that now operates in 14 schools.
DOE officials say 1,350 teachers and 3,200 students have taken advantage of the solar education offerings.
Edison High, one of the city’s largest Career and Technical Education high schools, started its solar program in 2018 as a way to help students keep up with the changing job market, Ojeda said.
From the start, the program gave students the chance to accompany workers up to school rooftops and watch the installations up close.
“They really enjoyed the experience, working alongside the contractors, going up on the roof with all the safety gear,” said Edison High solar energy teacher Anthony Cooper.
Students from Edison’s solar program didn’t get to directly participate in the installation on their own school’s rooftop because most of the work happened over the summer.
But they’ve studied the blueprints for the panels closely this year, taken frequent field trips up to the roof, and plan to help with the upkeep of the solar panels, Cooper added.
Officials from both the Education and Administrative Services Departments said they plan to keep the partnership going as the city works to meet its renewable energy production goals.
At Edison High, educators hope the experience from the solar program will help students no matter what field they choose.
“Everything we do in the solar installations really makes them more confident and employable,” Cooper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.