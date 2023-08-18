Aug. 8 was the last night of the Sunset Series races at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
Runners and walkers of all abilities were welcomed to participate in a one mile fun run, followed by a 5K cross country race at SLU on the second Tuesday of the month throughout the summer.
Those who completed all three races could earn a T-shirt.
